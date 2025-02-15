Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 50% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,533,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 281,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.