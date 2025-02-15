Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 232 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $967.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $920.57. The company has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

