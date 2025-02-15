CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $24.82 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

