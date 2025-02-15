CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 368,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 117,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Stories

