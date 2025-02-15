Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Releases Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 48.58%.

Cineverse Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Cineverse stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Cineverse from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Cineverse from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.