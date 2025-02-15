Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.80. Cielo shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 59,100 shares.

Cielo Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.