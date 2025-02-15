Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 8,878 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $34,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $236.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. This trade represents a 18.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

