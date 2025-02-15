Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $29.16 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sempra worth $29,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,023,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 633.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,205 shares of company stock worth $6,558,347. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

