Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $194.59 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 22,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.