Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 261 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.