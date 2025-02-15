Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $57.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

