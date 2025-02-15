Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 930 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

