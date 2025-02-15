Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

