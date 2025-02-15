Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

