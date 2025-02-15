Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

DELL stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.