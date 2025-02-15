Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $607.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.41 and a 200 day moving average of $497.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

