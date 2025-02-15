Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 227,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.13.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $353.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

