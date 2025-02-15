Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.0% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58,780.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,296,000 after purchasing an additional 956,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

