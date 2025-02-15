Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $387.22 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

