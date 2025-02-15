CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

