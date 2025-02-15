CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.