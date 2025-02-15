CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
