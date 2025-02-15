Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.94.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

