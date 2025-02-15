BXM Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $423.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.58 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

