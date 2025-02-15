BXM Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $684.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.25 and a 200-day moving average of $750.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.