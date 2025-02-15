BXM Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

