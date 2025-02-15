Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

