British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7391 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.0 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

