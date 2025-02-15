Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Down 47.2% in January

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BCLI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. 30,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

