Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Bolloré Stock Up 3.2 %

Bolloré stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 19,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,807. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

