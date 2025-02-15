Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Bolloré Stock Up 3.2 %
Bolloré stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 19,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,807. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Bolloré Company Profile
