BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

BCVVF stock remained flat at C$7.48 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.00. BOC Aviation has a one year low of C$6.83 and a one year high of C$9.37.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

BOC Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.