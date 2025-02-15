BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.58. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 107,768 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
