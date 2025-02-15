BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.58. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 107,768 shares traded.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 198.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

