Blue Trust Inc. Sells 22,792 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.96. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

