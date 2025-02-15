Blue Trust Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.