Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RTX by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after acquiring an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 702,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

