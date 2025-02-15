Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) is Sage Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sage Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 23.4% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Blue Owl Capital worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 106,722 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

