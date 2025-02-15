Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLDEW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 155,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,000. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.
About Blade Air Mobility
