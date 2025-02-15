BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) & MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Head to Head Analysis

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) and BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $276.52 million 4.91 $118.76 million $1.56 9.29 BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 37.05% 11.37% 4.70% BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MidCap Financial Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57 BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes. The fund was formerly known as BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Insured Fund. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. was formed in 1998 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.