Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.93 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Approximately 461,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 547,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).
Blackbird Stock Down 4.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.79.
About Blackbird
BlackbirdⓇ a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.
elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.
