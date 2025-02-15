BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.62. 63,531,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 67,954,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Down 7.8 %

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 956.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.