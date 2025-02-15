Best Agriculture Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Deere & Company, Ingersoll Rand, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Corteva, Norfolk Southern, and Steel Dynamics are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are stocks from companies involved in various aspects of the agricultural industry, including farming, livestock, equipment manufacturing, and food production. These stocks can be affected by factors such as weather conditions, commodity prices, government policies, and consumer demand for food products. Investors may consider agriculture stocks as a way to gain exposure to the agricultural sector and potentially benefit from the industry’s performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded up $13.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.95. 2,665,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $64.00. 3,906,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,061. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.90. 908,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.44. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of STLD traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35.

