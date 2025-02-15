Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in January

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,700.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BJCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

