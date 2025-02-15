BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

MTUM stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

