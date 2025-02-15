BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

