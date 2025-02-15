Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $3.96 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

EME opened at $425.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.24 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.