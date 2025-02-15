Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.58 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

