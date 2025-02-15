Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 55 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after buying an additional 181,859 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.18.

NYSE:PH opened at $700.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $664.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

