Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $239.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average is $212.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.