Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 807 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 81,383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 344,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 63,830 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

