Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 1.49% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $764,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQL stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $380.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

